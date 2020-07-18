5 questions with Jada Hoerr, development and relations director, Midwest Food Bank

Name: Jada Hoerr
Position: Development & Relations Director, Midwest Food Bank
1) What is the Midwest Food Bank and what is the function?
As a faith-based organization, it is the mission of Midwest Food Bank to share the love of Christ by alleviating hunger and malnutrition locally and throughout the world and providing disaster relief; all without discrimination. Our vision is to provide industry-leading food relief to those in need while feeding them spiritually. Midwest Food Bank started in 2003 and now serves more than 4 million and distributes over $23 million worth of food to over 2,000 nonprofit organizations each month. This is done from our eleven locations in Illinois, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Texas, East Africa and Haiti.
2) What is the tiny house and who built it?
The Tiny House was built by Mike Gilmore and donated to Midwest Food Bank and Spread Truth Ministries. The house is 220 square feet, including a loft with space for a queen-sized mattress. Its dimensions are: height 13 feet, 3 inches; width 8 feet, 6 inches; length 20 feet, built on a Mac Lander 14,000-pound trailer.
3) How did the idea for the raffle come about?
Mike Gilmore is a generous supporter of Midwest Food Bank & Spread Truth Ministries. He has always dreamed of building a tiny house for the challenge of it. He in turn wanted to support two non-profits. This is truly an example of a donor blessing others with his time, talents and treasures.
4) Has the coronavirus and the lockdown affected the raffle or your plans any?
An online raffle is an excellent idea during this season as it can be done safely for everyone involved. Unfortunately it is difficult to host events that would allow the community to tour the house. If anyone does want to tour the tiny house, they can contact Midwest Food Bank at 309-663-5350 to schedule a time to visit the house.
Tickets are available online at tinyhousebigimpact.com and there are five good reasons to buy a ticket:
- 2 for 1: Easy way to support two non-profits at once. Midwest Food Bank & Spread Truth Ministries both have roots in Central Illinois with global impact.
- In an era of COVID-19 and the social and economic challenges we face, now more than ever, is a time to give back. Both organizations provide hope and food to those in need.
- In absence of large group event, a virtual fundraiser is fun and allows people to take action in a safe environment.
- A tiny house is an excellent option fora second home for those wanting to escape from day to day routines or a primary home for someone looking to embrace the freedom the minimalist lifestyle.
- For $75, a ticket holder can make a charitable contribution AND a chance to win a prize valued at $50,000.
5) What other types of fundraisers do you do?
We host multiple fundraiser events, offering the community various opportunities to engage in our mission. Our next event is coming up on Aug. 6-8. We will be hosting an online auction. Participants can register at 2020MFBGala.givesmart.com.
Previous 'Pages from our Past' stories
Previous 'Pages from our Past' stories
It’s spring, the perfect time to get outside and a enjoy some beautiful weather! That’s right, even in this time of sheltering in place, you s…
When we think of Easter, most people recall Easter egg hunts, bonnets, or even large family meals. But who can forget the Easter baskets fille…
One of the primary missions of the McLean County Museum of History is to acquire objects and papers that speak to the history of the area and …
In the summer of 1949, at a time when Central Illinois communities were hit particularly hard by the deadly disease polio, St. Joseph’s Hospit…
While the Illinois primary election has passed, it couldn’t be a better time to look back and reflect on elections of the past. Take for examp…
A Woodford County man with COVID-19 virus is "mildly ill," his pastor said Sunday. McLean County has no confirmed cases, and fewer than 10 tests have been submitted, authorities said.
“Do Not Fear Influenza,” read a local Red Cross notice from October 1918. “Learn how to avoid it — How to care for those who have it — What to…
Seventh-grader James Jones Jr. discovered a purse containing a small fortune on his way to Abraham Lincoln Grade School (1208 S. Lee St.) on t…
On Sept. 11, 1908, The Pantagraph announced the death of “old Buck,” a horse who had given 13 years of service to the Bloomington Fire Departm…
There is often a preconceived notion that only objects associated with the rich and famous, important events, or prominent businesses can beco…
In honor of Presidents’ Day tomorrow, we thought we would take a look back at presidential visits to McLean County over the years. It is belie…
As a not-for-profit institution, the McLean County Museum of History depends on the generosity of the public to “grow” its object and archival…
Brandtville Center, operated by Arthur Brandt beginning in 1941, was a well-known truck stop, service center, and restaurant along Route 66 (t…
In the 1960s and into the early 1970s, visitors to the McLean County Courthouse would see two figures stationed at the center of the main floo…
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.