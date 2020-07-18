You are the owner of this article.
5 questions with Jada Hoerr, Development & Relations Director, Midwest Food Bank
Name: Jada Hoerr

Position:  Development & Relations Director, Midwest Food Bank

1) What is the Midwest Food Bank and what is the function? 

As a faith-based organization, it is the mission of Midwest Food Bank to share the love of Christ by alleviating hunger and malnutrition locally and throughout the world and providing disaster relief; all without discrimination. Our vision is to provide industry-leading food relief to those in need while feeding them spiritually. Midwest Food Bank started in 2003 and now serves more than 4 million and distributes over $23 million worth of food to over 2,000 nonprofit organizations each month. This is done from our eleven locations in Illinois, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Texas, East Africa and Haiti.

2) What is the tiny house and who built it? 

The Tiny House was built by Mike Gilmore and donated to Midwest Food Bank and Spread Truth Ministries. The house is 220 square feet, including a loft with space for a queen-sized mattress. Its dimensions are: height 13 feet, 3 inches; width 8 feet, 6 inches; length 20 feet, built on a Mac Lander 14,000-pound trailer.

3) How did the idea for the raffle come about? 

Mike Gilmore is a generous supporter of Midwest Food Bank & Spread Truth Ministries. He has always dreamed of building a tiny house for the challenge of it.  He in turn wanted to support two non-profits. This is truly an example of a donor blessing others with his time, talents and treasures. 

4) Has the coronavirus and the lockdown affected the raffle or your plans any?

An online raffle is an excellent idea during this season as it can be done safely for everyone involved. Unfortunately it is difficult to host events that would allow the community to tour the house. If anyone does want to tour the tiny house, they can contact Midwest Food Bank at 309-663-5350 to schedule a time to visit the house.

Tickets are available online at tinyhousebigimpact.com and there are five good reasons to buy a ticket:

  • 2 for 1: Easy way to support two non-profits at once. Midwest Food Bank & Spread Truth Ministries both have roots in Central Illinois with global impact.
  • In an era of COVID-19 and the social and economic challenges we face, now more than ever, is a time to give back. Both organizations provide hope and food to those in need.
  • In absence of large group event, a virtual fundraiser is fun and allows people to take action in a safe environment.
  • A tiny house is an excellent option fora second home for those wanting to escape from day to day routines or a primary home for someone looking to embrace the freedom the minimalist lifestyle.
  • For $75, a ticket holder can make a charitable contribution AND a chance to win a prize valued at $50,000.

5) What other types of fundraisers do you do? 

We host multiple fundraiser events, offering the community various opportunities to engage in our mission. Our next event is coming up on Aug. 6-8.  We will be hosting an online auction. Participants can register at 2020MFBGala.givesmart.com.

