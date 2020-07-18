5 questions with Jada Hoerr, Development & Relations Director, Midwest Food Bank

As a faith-based organization, it is the mission of Midwest Food Bank to share the love of Christ by alleviating hunger and malnutrition locally and throughout the world and providing disaster relief; all without discrimination. Our vision is to provide industry-leading food relief to those in need while feeding them spiritually. Midwest Food Bank started in 2003 and now serves more than 4 million and distributes over $23 million worth of food to over 2,000 nonprofit organizations each month. This is done from our eleven locations in Illinois, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Texas, East Africa and Haiti.