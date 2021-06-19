5 questions with Jan Lancaster, owner of The Bistro

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email kheather@pantagraph.com.

Name: Jan Lancaster

Position: Owner of The Bistro, 316 N. Main St., Bloomington

1. How long has The Bistro been open?

As far as I know, The Bistro is the oldest alternative bar, under the same ownership, in Central Illinois. The Bistro opened in 1993. I think it works because our patrons know that myself and staff care about them, are advocates for change, work for equality, promote education. In unity there is strength.

2. Are there any special events this month at The Bistro for Pride Month?

For many years I had wanted to do a Pride Fest; for my 25th year it finally happened. We have done a fest every year since, except for last year due to COVID. This year our event begins on Friday, June 25. Jen Porter, from Chicago, will be singing starting at 10 p.m. — no cover charge. Then on Saturday our big event starts at 4 p.m. We will have several bands as well as a youth drag show, and closing our outside event at 8 p.m. with a drag show hosted by Sharon ShareAlike and many great performers from all over Central Illinois. We will close the night with a show inside The Bistro; tickets will be limited, start time at 10 p.m. We host many vendors and nonprofits during our event and this year will be offering free COVID shots through the McLean County Health Department. This is a family-friendly event.

Also during the month of June we came together for the fifth year to honor the victims of PULSE Nightclub in Orlando. The date of that event was June 12 — "We Honor Them with Action."

3. What did it mean to you to be surprised with thousands of dollars donated through GoFundMe to help fund Pride Fest this year?

This was a complete shock. I wasn't made aware of this until after the goal had been reached. There are just no words that express my thanks for all the love shown to myself and a little bar I call home. I have managed to do the Fest the last few times with a few sponsors, so this will help pull things together and give us a little seed money for next year.

4. What other types of events do you have throughout the year?

We do have events throughout the year — we do drag shows twice a month, karaoke every week on Thursday, DJs every Friday and Saturday, we offer music and bands periodically throughout the year. We host many events — an example would be Music for Change, for suicide awareness. We host many fundraisers — one that comes to mind is the Prairie Pride Coalition Scholarship Fund. We were able to give our two this year and hope for many more.

Our goal is to continue to offer a safe space, educate and advocate for equality.

5. How long have you been the owner of Bistro?

I have owned The Bistro for almost 30 years. One of the best memories is the passing of the equal rights amendments in Bloomington and Normal, followed by approval of civil unions and then marriage equality. We continue the work for equality daily.

