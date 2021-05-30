5 questions with Kelsey Grindle and Derek Durdle, owners of Casey's Garden Shop

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email kheather@pantagraph.com.
Names: Kelsey Grindle and Derek Durdle
Positions: Owners of Casey’s Garden Shop, 1505 N. Main St., Bloomington
1. What does it mean to be able to take over ownership and continue the three-generation, family-owned business?
Taking ownership felt like the next step for us. Working there a combined 16 years gave us the confidence and experience to take on the over 70-year legacy that Casey’s is to Bloomington-Normal, something we are both truly blessed by.
2. What background and experience do you bring to Casey’s Garden Shop?
Derek was born and raised in Bloomington-Normal, went to Trinity Lutheran School through eighth grade and University High School for four years after that. He started working at Casey’s his sophomore year of high school and has worked there ever since. In 2020, Derek earned his degree from Illinois State University in agricultural business. Kelsey is from Rockford and got her degree from ISU, as well, in 2015, studying horticulture and business administration, and she has been a part of Casey’s for the past six years.
3. When did you take over ownership, and have you learned anything since then?
We took ownership April 23 and have been very fortunate from the support of our local community since.
4. What sets Casey’s Garden Shop apart from other garden centers in Bloomington-Normal?
Customer experience. At Casey’s we truly value each and every one of our customers.
We strive to make sure every person feels like they are at home when they visit our store. It has been a staple that has made this store successful for over 70 years and we want to make sure we can continue that.
5. What other hobbies or activities do you enjoy outside of work?
We both enjoy being outdoors. Kelsey loves to work in her garden and to hatch butterflies during the summer, while Derek is an avid golfer. We both enjoy hiking together and kayaking with friends.