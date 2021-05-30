5 questions with Kelsey Grindle and Derek Durdle, owners of Casey's Garden Shop

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email kheather@pantagraph.com.

Names: Kelsey Grindle and Derek Durdle

Positions: Owners of Casey’s Garden Shop, 1505 N. Main St., Bloomington

1. What does it mean to be able to take over ownership and continue the three-generation, family-owned business?

Taking ownership felt like the next step for us. Working there a combined 16 years gave us the confidence and experience to take on the over 70-year legacy that Casey’s is to Bloomington-Normal, something we are both truly blessed by.

2. What background and experience do you bring to Casey’s Garden Shop?