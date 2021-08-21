5 questions with Lucus Rokos, Pub II general manager

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email kheather@pantagraph.com.

Name: Lucus Rokos

Position: Pub II general manager

1. How does it feel to have college students back in town?

It's always an exciting time when the school year starts back up. We look forward to seeing familiar faces and friends again.

2. Do you do anything to get ready for students returning?

Usually we bulk up inventory and staff to prepare, but this year has had its challenges in both departments. I have an amazing staff that has been filling in a lot of gaps as we get busier, and fabulous vendors that have helped us with inventory that we need.

3. How does business in the summer compare to business during the school year?

As business picks up this time of year they have all stepped up to help us prepare.

4. How has hiring new workers gone for you?

Hiring is still challenging, but we are getting there.

5. How has the student crowd changed over the years?

As for how the crowd goes, after a three-month gap you never really know what to expect, different trends and new items, you never really know what to have as far as what the hot new item is, but we always have something that they like. Some years students come out early, sometimes they come out late, sometimes Tuesdays, sometimes Thursdays, you never know quite what to expect, so we try to be prepared every day.

