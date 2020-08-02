5 questions with Lyn Hruska, CEO for the American Red Cross Central and Southern Illinois Region

Position: CEO for the American Red Cross Central and Southern Illinois Region
1) Since the coronavirus pandemic hit the area, what changes have you had to make at the Red Cross?
We have continued to deliver all of our critical services — Disaster Response, Blood/Platelet/Plasma collections, Services to our Military Families, and Training Services (CPR and First Aid) — but have made a number of changes to keep our volunteers and the people we serve safe.
For disaster service, Red Cross volunteers are working remotely to talk with our clients and deliver resources in proper protective gear.
For blood drives, all donors are temperature-checked and screened. Everyone wears masks, beds are constantly disinfected, and we exercising social distancing and generous spacing in our setup.
Like most, we have had to cancel our special events and celebrations where lots of folks gathered.
2) Will you ever get back to “normal,” do you think, following the pandemic?
I anticipate that many of the changes we have made will continue to be part of our protocol, but truly look forward to when we can safely gather together. Our work is really neighbors helping neighbors and we are missing the human contact.
3) How have blood donations gone and is it a challenge to remind people to donate in such different times?
So April 29 came and went without the dresses, the tuxes and Trace Adkins. The Red Cross Evening of Stars is one of the most anticipated, and biggest, fundraisers of the year. The Red Cross team is working on options, so stay tuned to The Pantagraph and Pantagraph.com for details. Until then, enjoy these photos from past years.
Ketti and John Carter with Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy. Nagy was the featured speaker in 2019. Photo by Carlos T. Miranda
Rex Schaeffer escorts singer Amy Grant through the halls of the Children's Discovery Museum at the 2013 Evening of the Stars. Photo by David Proeber.
Marlene Dietz, David Ross and Illinois State University President Larry Dietz at the 24th annual Red Cross Evening of the Stars in 2017. Photo by Carlos T. Miranda.
Colleen and Kim Kannaday speak with Nando Parrado at the 2011 sponsor reception for the Evening of the Stars. Photo by Carlos T. Miranda
Nik Wallenda, the high-wire aerialist, juggles next to Herb Eaton at Illinois State University's Redbird Arena. Wallenda was the featured speaker in 2014. Photo by Lori Ann Cook-Neisler.
The 27th annual American Red Cross Evening of Stars gala, this year featuring country music icon Trace Adkins, has been postponed because of concerns regarding the spread of the new strain or coronavirus.
The Normal Community West High School freshmen girls basketball team and, posthumously, volunteer Charlie Crabtree, are among Central Illinois heroes who will be honored next month at the annual American Red Cross Saluting Our Heroes Breakfast.