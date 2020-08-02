You are the owner of this article.
5 questions with Lyn Hruska, CEO for the American Red Cross Central and Southern Illinois Region
5 questions with Lyn Hruska, CEO for the American Red Cross Central and Southern Illinois Region

Name: Lyn Hruska

Position: CEO for the American Red Cross Central and Southern Illinois Region

1) Since the coronavirus pandemic hit the area, what changes have you had to make at the Red Cross?

We have continued to deliver all of our critical services — Disaster Response, Blood/Platelet/Plasma collections, Services to our Military Families, and Training Services (CPR and First Aid) — but have made a number of changes to keep our volunteers and the people we serve safe.

For disaster service, Red Cross volunteers are working remotely to talk with our clients and deliver resources in proper protective gear.  

For blood drives, all donors are temperature-checked and screened. Everyone wears masks, beds are constantly disinfected, and we exercising social distancing and generous spacing in our setup.

Like most, we have had to cancel our special events and celebrations where lots of folks gathered.

2) Will you ever get back to “normal,” do you think, following the pandemic?

I anticipate that many of the changes we have made will continue to be part of our protocol, but truly look forward to when we can safely gather together. Our work is really neighbors helping neighbors and we are missing the human contact.

3) How have blood donations gone and is it a challenge to remind people to donate in such different times?

For all of the reasons that we know and understand, many of the businesses who hosted blood drives have had to be closed, canceling scheduled blood drives. Working hard to avoid a blood shortage, and thanks to a very supportive community, we have been able to move most of our drives to appropriate alternate spaces. It has been a bit of a roller-coaster! We are so very thankful for the many donors who have helped keep a safe and adequate blood supply.

New to our collections: We have begun collecting Convalescent Plasma (for COVID-19 patients) and can now tell each of our donors whether or not their blood has antibodies for COVID-19.

4)  How about fundraising efforts? What ideas do you have or have you implemented to help?

We miss our events. The 27th annual American Red Cross Evening of Stars gala, this year featuring country music icon Trace Adkins, was postponed because of the pandemic. The Red Cross fundraiser had been scheduled for April 29. We are very appreciative of the steady support we receive from our sponsors and supporters. Like most, we have had a lot of unplanned expenses as we add supplies, materials, and technology to keep everyone safe. 

5) What kind of hobbies do you have and what do you like to do in your spare time away from the office?

Family activities and tennis account for most of my free time.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

