5 questions with Lyn Hruska, CEO for the American Red Cross Central and Southern Illinois Region

I anticipate that many of the changes we have made will continue to be part of our protocol, but truly look forward to when we can safely gather together. Our work is really neighbors helping neighbors and we are missing the human contact.

3) How have blood donations gone and is it a challenge to remind people to donate in such different times?

For all of the reasons that we know and understand, many of the businesses who hosted blood drives have had to be closed, canceling scheduled blood drives. Working hard to avoid a blood shortage, and thanks to a very supportive community, we have been able to move most of our drives to appropriate alternate spaces. It has been a bit of a roller-coaster! We are so very thankful for the many donors who have helped keep a safe and adequate blood supply.

New to our collections: We have begun collecting Convalescent Plasma (for COVID-19 patients) and can now tell each of our donors whether or not their blood has antibodies for COVID-19.