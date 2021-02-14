5 questions with Marla Rehder, retiring cosmetologist at Fox & Hounds

I started cosmetology school right after high school and became a licensed cosmetologist in 1970. I worked in Minnesota for five years, then my husband was transferred here and I started working for Fox & Hounds and have worked there for 45 years. I will be retiring on Feb. 25, three days before my 70th birthday. My goal was to work until I was 70 and then decide how much longer I wanted to work, but then COVID closed us down. When we came back, we could not have our assistant program any longer, so it was a good time to think about retirement.

In high school my girlfriend was dating my cousin and she was not good with makeup, so I would go over and help her with it. One day we were talking about what we were going to do after high school and I did not know what to do. She suggested cosmetology, so I looked into it, thinking it had more to do with makeup. Was I surprised when I found out it was mostly hair! Luckily, one of my teachers realized I had some talent and worked with me a lot. Having a training program at Fox & Hounds was a huge help to me, too. I was never one who liked to sit down much, so this was the perfect occupation for me.