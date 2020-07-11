5 questions with Penny Wilson, Bloomington-Normal Association of Realtors

3) How concerned were you and other realtors about a long lockdown?

We are fortunate to have the backing of our state association, Illinois Realtors, in conjunction with our elected officials to deem real estate an essential service as we work our way through this pandemic. That alleviated much of the concern from the licensed agent. You were able to operate business as usual as long as you were following the guidelines for the safe practice of business. This was greatly appreciated by not only the agents/brokers but our clients as well.

4) What do you see happening in the second half of the year in regards to home sales in Bloomington-Normal?

The prediction is that the third quarter will be strong this year, simply due to a lesser amount of inventory, a large number of buyers ready to buy and interest rates at a record low. It is definitely a time to buy and to sell your home in our market. A Business Insider article, on June 11th, named Bloomington-Normal fourth out of 30 places 'best to live' post-pandemic and that is being reflected in the sales stats. We are up 6% in average sale price in Bloomington-Normal and are not predicting a foreseeable decline in that trend.

5) What is Feeding Frontline Heroes BN and how does it work?