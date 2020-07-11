You are the owner of this article.
5 questions with Penny Wilson, Bloomington-Normal Association of Realtors
5 questions with Penny Wilson, Bloomington-Normal Association of Realtors

Name: Penny Wilson

Position: Bloomington-Normal Association of Realtors and realtor with the Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group in Bloomington. 

1) The COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home order haven’t seemed to hurt housing sales in Bloomington-Normal. Is that a surprise to you and why do you think home sales have actually increased slightly this year?

Inventory was low and buyers were waiting for listings to come to the market and that drove the pending and closed numbers higher. Renters are looking for more space and converting to buying. First-time buyers from the past are now upgrading. Empty-nesters are downsizing and purchasing smaller homes. Additionally, the relocation into B-N continues with large companies moving employees into the area to fill available positions.

2) Did you see a reduction in the number of home tours or was that number about the same? 

It was actually just the opposite because realtors leveraged technology immediately. Showings increased through the "shelter in place" through virtual showing 3D technology and agent virtual tours. Agents took care to make sure live showings were safe; not only for buyers but also for the sellers, especially those who still occupied the homes. Modern technology has given us great tools to be able to conduct many aspects of the business virtually and when it’s not possible virtually we adhere to the CDC Guidelines recommended for live showings.

3)  How concerned were you and other realtors about a long lockdown? 

We are fortunate to have the backing of our state association, Illinois Realtors, in conjunction with our elected officials to deem real estate an essential service as we work our way through this pandemic. That alleviated much of the concern from the licensed agent. You were able to operate business as usual as long as you were following the guidelines for the safe practice of business. This was greatly appreciated by not only the agents/brokers but our clients as well.

4)  What do you see happening in the second half of the year in regards to home sales in Bloomington-Normal? 

The prediction is that the third quarter will be strong this year, simply due to a lesser amount of inventory, a large number of buyers ready to buy and interest rates at a record low. It is definitely a time to buy and to sell your home in our market. A Business Insider article, on June 11th, named Bloomington-Normal fourth out of 30 places 'best to live' post-pandemic and that is being reflected in the sales stats. We are up 6% in average sale price in Bloomington-Normal and are not predicting a foreseeable decline in that trend.

5) What is Feeding Frontline Heroes BN and how does it work?

Our "Feeding Frontline Heroes BN" initiative was started by our BNAR Young Professionals Network as a way to continue our service work to the community while sheltered in place. Our mission is to provide meals for our local health and safety workers who are selflessly giving of themselves on the frontlines while in tandem, supporting our local restaurants and their employees who are feeling the strain during this pandemic. BNAR continues to look for local heroes to feed with their “deliveries of thanks.”  Donations from the public are gladly accepted and appreciated, to give to the cause and receive a complimentary facemask, go to FeedingFrontlinesBN.org.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238.

