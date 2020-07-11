5 questions with Penny Wilson, Bloomington-Normal Association of Realtors

Name: Penny Wilson
Position: Bloomington-Normal Association of Realtors and realtor with the Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group in Bloomington.
1) The COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home order haven’t seemed to hurt housing sales in Bloomington-Normal. Is that a surprise to you and why do you think home sales have actually increased slightly this year?
Inventory was low and buyers were waiting for listings to come to the market and that drove the pending and closed numbers higher. Renters are looking for more space and converting to buying. First-time buyers from the past are now upgrading. Empty-nesters are downsizing and purchasing smaller homes. Additionally, the relocation into B-N continues with large companies moving employees into the area to fill available positions.
2) Did you see a reduction in the number of home tours or was that number about the same?
It was actually just the opposite because realtors leveraged technology immediately. Showings increased through the "shelter in place" through virtual showing 3D technology and agent virtual tours. Agents took care to make sure live showings were safe; not only for buyers but also for the sellers, especially those who still occupied the homes. Modern technology has given us great tools to be able to conduct many aspects of the business virtually and when it’s not possible virtually we adhere to the CDC Guidelines recommended for live showings.
3) How concerned were you and other realtors about a long lockdown?
We are fortunate to have the backing of our state association, Illinois Realtors, in conjunction with our elected officials to deem real estate an essential service as we work our way through this pandemic. That alleviated much of the concern from the licensed agent. You were able to operate business as usual as long as you were following the guidelines for the safe practice of business. This was greatly appreciated by not only the agents/brokers but our clients as well.
4) What do you see happening in the second half of the year in regards to home sales in Bloomington-Normal?
The prediction is that the third quarter will be strong this year, simply due to a lesser amount of inventory, a large number of buyers ready to buy and interest rates at a record low. It is definitely a time to buy and to sell your home in our market. A Business Insider article, on June 11th, named Bloomington-Normal fourth out of 30 places 'best to live' post-pandemic and that is being reflected in the sales stats. We are up 6% in average sale price in Bloomington-Normal and are not predicting a foreseeable decline in that trend.
5) What is Feeding Frontline Heroes BN and how does it work?
Our "Feeding Frontline Heroes BN" initiative was started by our BNAR Young Professionals Network as a way to continue our service work to the community while sheltered in place. Our mission is to provide meals for our local health and safety workers who are selflessly giving of themselves on the frontlines while in tandem, supporting our local restaurants and their employees who are feeling the strain during this pandemic. BNAR continues to look for local heroes to feed with their “deliveries of thanks.” Donations from the public are gladly accepted and appreciated, to give to the cause and receive a complimentary facemask, go to FeedingFrontlinesBN.org.
Previous 'Pages from our Past' stories
Previous 'Pages from our Past' stories
It’s spring, the perfect time to get outside and a enjoy some beautiful weather! That’s right, even in this time of sheltering in place, you s…
When we think of Easter, most people recall Easter egg hunts, bonnets, or even large family meals. But who can forget the Easter baskets fille…
One of the primary missions of the McLean County Museum of History is to acquire objects and papers that speak to the history of the area and …
In the summer of 1949, at a time when Central Illinois communities were hit particularly hard by the deadly disease polio, St. Joseph’s Hospit…
While the Illinois primary election has passed, it couldn’t be a better time to look back and reflect on elections of the past. Take for examp…
A Woodford County man with COVID-19 virus is "mildly ill," his pastor said Sunday. McLean County has no confirmed cases, and fewer than 10 tests have been submitted, authorities said.
“Do Not Fear Influenza,” read a local Red Cross notice from October 1918. “Learn how to avoid it — How to care for those who have it — What to…
Seventh-grader James Jones Jr. discovered a purse containing a small fortune on his way to Abraham Lincoln Grade School (1208 S. Lee St.) on t…
On Sept. 11, 1908, The Pantagraph announced the death of “old Buck,” a horse who had given 13 years of service to the Bloomington Fire Departm…
There is often a preconceived notion that only objects associated with the rich and famous, important events, or prominent businesses can beco…
In honor of Presidents’ Day tomorrow, we thought we would take a look back at presidential visits to McLean County over the years. It is belie…
As a not-for-profit institution, the McLean County Museum of History depends on the generosity of the public to “grow” its object and archival…
Brandtville Center, operated by Arthur Brandt beginning in 1941, was a well-known truck stop, service center, and restaurant along Route 66 (t…
In the 1960s and into the early 1970s, visitors to the McLean County Courthouse would see two figures stationed at the center of the main floo…
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.