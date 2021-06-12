5 questions with Rich Zeller, owner of Avanti's Italian Restaurant

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email kheather@pantagraph.com.

Name: Rich Zeller

Position: Co-owner of Avanti's Italian Restaurant, 402 S. Main St., Normal, and 3302 E. Empire St., Bloomington

1. You recently celebrated Avanti’s 50th anniversary. Did you do anything special?

Ribbon cutting June 2 with Chamber of Commerce, business partners, past employees and customers followed with cake and gondolas.

2. How many owners has Avanti’s had in its 50-year history?

Originally, the restaurant was jointly owned and managed by Guido Richard Zeller and his brother Albert when Avanti’s Italian Restaurant was established in Normal in June of 1971. In 1973, Guido bought his brother’s share and became the sole proprietor. Guido’s brother Leo joined the operation in 1976 and became an integral part of the business. Guido, successful owner, manager and friend to the community, passed away in 2002. Today, Guido’s two sons, Marcus and Richard, are involved in the ownership and management of Avanti’s.

3. What has changed and what has stayed the same over the 50 years?

Our core business philosophy and key ingredients have not changed, maintaining the service and quality levels people have come to expect from Avanti's. From the beginning some menu items have been added — turkey, chicken, fish and salads, to name a few. Over the years we added delivery service, catering and most recently online ordering five years ago. And now curbside pickup.

4. What are your proudest or best memories at Avanti’s?

Having great employees — without them we would not be celebrating 50 years. We have second-generation employees and quite a few couples met at Avanti's, and a few that one spouse is still employed with us. We have a couple reunion groups that get together periodically from the '70s, '80s and '90s employees. When employees leave and are asked what they enjoyed most about Avanti's, they often reply the family atmosphere and how we care about our people.

5. How did the restaurant start?

Guido Richard Zeller was born in the village of St. Galen, Switzerland. In 1961, he immigrated to the United States and settled in the small town of Walnut, Illinois. There he began working as a route driver at the Walnut Cheese factory where his brother Albert was employed. The Walnut Cheese Company produced a variety of cheeses which they distributed to pizzerias, restaurants, delicatessens and grocery stores. In 1966, brother Albert purchased Lardano’s Italian restaurant on Main Street in Peoria, adjacent to Bradley University. Soon after, the name was changed to Avanti’s, which means “forward” in Italian. After the success of Avanti’s near Bradley’s campus, Guido and Albert decided to open an Avanti’s on the west edge of Illinois State University’s campus. In June of 2009, the brothers opened a Bloomington location at 3302 E. Empire St. Albert retired in 2018, and his son Stefan became majority owner and president/CEO of five Avanti’s Italian restaurants in Peoria/East Peoria/Pekin.

