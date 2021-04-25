5 questions with Rick McCormick, owner of Parkview Inn

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email kheather@pantagraph.com.
Name: Rick McCormick
Position: Parkview Inn owner
1. Parkview Inn, open since about 1928, is the oldest restaurant in Bloomington located on the same site. To what do you attribute the restaurant’s longevity?
Parkview Inn is not only the oldest restaurant in Bloomington located on the same site, but also one of the oldest diners on the original Route 66 highway. The ownership has changed many times in the nearly 100 years we’ve been around, but Parkview has always been well known as the “go-to” place for all the west-side folks to meet family and friends for a good meal.
Parkview Inn has so much to offer. We serve breakfast, lunch and dinner … or if you are in the mood for an adult beverage, we can work with that, too. Whether you’re playing our video gaming machines or just want a place to relax and talk to friends, it’s a good, safe place to come hang out. Everyone is welcome!
2. What is the project that Parkview Inn is working on going to look like?
The old Parkview Inn burned down a few years ago. We have rebuilt, and our atmosphere is better than ever with an open floor plan and a huge two-story window that overlooks Miller Park. You can sit out on the new patio and enjoy some fresh air while listening to the animals at the zoo or doing some people-watching!
3. What has changed through the different ownerships?
I believe every owner of the Parkview Inn has had the same goal: to be a “neighborhood gathering place” where family and friends can enjoy a good meal and a good drink.
4. How has COVID-19 affected your business and staff?
No one saw this coming. I believe this has brought all of my staff closer together, and the regulars have become even more like family. It shows how much the people on the west side of Bloomington care about each other. We all want to be healthy and happy.
5. What are your best memories as owner of Parkview Inn?
Visiting with customers. I have become “Uncle Rick” to some of our regular customers’ kids. I have seen them grow up and get married, but they all still come back to Parkview Inn and look for their friends. It is the best feeling when someone moves away and then comes back for a visit. Sometimes they remember spending their birthday here or remember their grandparent bringing them by for a cheeseburger or broasted chicken. There are a lot of good memories for all of us!