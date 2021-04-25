5 questions with Rick McCormick, owner of Parkview Inn

The old Parkview Inn burned down a few years ago. We have rebuilt, and our atmosphere is better than ever with an open floor plan and a huge two-story window that overlooks Miller Park. You can sit out on the new patio and enjoy some fresh air while listening to the animals at the zoo or doing some people-watching!

3. What has changed through the different ownerships?

I believe every owner of the Parkview Inn has had the same goal: to be a “neighborhood gathering place” where family and friends can enjoy a good meal and a good drink.

4. How has COVID-19 affected your business and staff?

No one saw this coming. I believe this has brought all of my staff closer together, and the regulars have become even more like family. It shows how much the people on the west side of Bloomington care about each other. We all want to be healthy and happy.

5. What are your best memories as owner of Parkview Inn?