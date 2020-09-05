6 frequently asked questions about unions

Some jobs already have a union contract and newly hired workers can join once they are hired. For construction, one enters through an apprenticeship program. Apprenticeship is a multi-year training program, funded by both working union members and construction companies, with no cost to the trainee. Each trade has its own rules on entering membership.

Under law, workers can organize a union — it is started by workers, not by the employer. Private sector workers have the right to organize under the federal National Labor Relations Act (NLRA). As long as workers are non-supervisory, they are protected by this law. If enough workers sign representation cards expressing an interest in union organization, the National Labor Relations Board will hold a secret ballot election. If the majority votes for union representation, than that union has the right to negotiate a contract for those workers.

If you work for an Illinois unit of government, you are covered by Illinois law that allows workers the right to organize, modeled after the NLRA. Many transportation workers are separately covered by the federal Railway Labor Act.

Financially, what’s the union difference?