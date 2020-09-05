6 frequently asked questions about unions

Who’s a union member in McLean County?
It’s a long list and perhaps surprising. With over 30 unions, a wide variety of local workers have organized themselves and won union representation.
Your U.S. mail is sorted and delivered by union members; if you visit Illinois State University, clerical workers, custodians, maintenance and food service workers are unionized. Your buildings, roads, bridges and water systems are built and maintained by skilled union construction trades, who have completed labor-management funded apprenticeship programs. For Bloomington residents, your street and sanitation, parks, library, office staff and professionals all carry a union card. Professional firefighters are unionized, along with law enforcement. At Kroger your clerks are union members. Tires at Bridgestone and candy at Ferraro carry a union label. Teachers, school bus drivers, maintenance and custodial workers are organized at many McLean County educational institutions. Trains running through town are operated by union crews as are many commercial flights from the Central Illinois Regional Airport.
Illinois is third in the nation in union membership, with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics citing approximately 839,000 Prairie State workers represented by a labor organization.
Who can join a union?
Some jobs already have a union contract and newly hired workers can join once they are hired. For construction, one enters through an apprenticeship program. Apprenticeship is a multi-year training program, funded by both working union members and construction companies, with no cost to the trainee. Each trade has its own rules on entering membership.
Under law, workers can organize a union — it is started by workers, not by the employer. Private sector workers have the right to organize under the federal National Labor Relations Act (NLRA). As long as workers are non-supervisory, they are protected by this law. If enough workers sign representation cards expressing an interest in union organization, the National Labor Relations Board will hold a secret ballot election. If the majority votes for union representation, than that union has the right to negotiate a contract for those workers.
If you work for an Illinois unit of government, you are covered by Illinois law that allows workers the right to organize, modeled after the NLRA. Many transportation workers are separately covered by the federal Railway Labor Act.
Financially, what’s the union difference?
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, union workers earn 22 percent more than their non-union counterparts. 75 percent of union workers are covered by health insurance, compared to less than 50 percent of non-union workers. Union members are five times more likely to participate in an employer pension plan.
Any other benefits to union membership?
If there is a disagreement with a supervisor, union members have a right to file a written grievance, with a process outlined in the contract. Once this grievance is filed, management and labor sit down to fact-find and see if the complaint is legitimate. If the two sides cannot settle, the dispute can go to an arbitration hearing, where a professional arbitrator reviews the evidence, the contract and rules on the dispute.
Don’t unions strike?
Labor unions can strike if their contract expires or if workers are trying to organize and are trying to win recognition for their organization. Workers voted whether or not to strike or to authorize their union to call a strike. There has not been a major strike in McLean County in a number of years.
Any other union benefits?
Besides a contract with agreed wages, benefits and conditions, perhaps the most valuable contribution of a union is giving workers a voice. At union meetings members vote on their contracts, dues and how their collective funds are spent. It is a basic exercise in American democracy, giving people a voice on the job through their united strength. Union also can mobilize members for community involvement and participation.
