6 things to know about Rivian's new Chicago showroom

Rivian’s interest the Fulton Market building was first reported by Crain’s Chicago Business.
The three-story building, owned by Chicago-based L3 Capital, formerly was a MB Financial bank branch. L3, represented by CBRE brokers, has been seeking retail and office tenants to move into it.
L3 Capital’s other Chicago developments have included bringing the sprawling Time Out Market food hall to a building two blocks north of the space Rivian will occupy.
Fulton Market, just west of the Kennedy Expressway downtown, has experienced rapid change in recent years. The former meatpacking hub is now filled with restaurants, retail, residential high-rises, boutique hotels and offices including McDonald’s global headquarters and Google’s Midwest headquarters.