7 facts about Rivian — and what comes next

It's a challenge for any automotive startup to produce its first new car.

Rivian is trying to launch three at once — an electric pickup, an electric sport utility vehicle and an electric Amazon delivery van.

Getting off the ground "is a big deal for an EV startup," AutoForecast Solutions Vice President Sam Fiorani told Bloomberg News in March. "But Rivian takes on the added complication of having three models come out in the same year."

Despite production delays, some experts are calling Rivian "the Tesla of trucks," in part because of the huge amount of financial support and technical advice it's getting from the likes of Amazon, Ford, T. Rowe Price, Fidelity and Cox Automotive.

With the closing of its latest $2.5 billion round of private funding on July 23, Rivian announced it has raised $10.5 billion since 2019. Bloomberg estimated the company's value at nearly $28 billion earlier this year.

Rivian brands its EVs as "adventure products," designed for outdoor enthusiasts who crave a vehicle that drives well both on and off the road. Air compressors are standard, and for a little extra, customers can get a camp stove with the pickup that slides out of a hidden storage compartment called the "gear tunnel."

Production of its R1T pickup truck was postponed from late 2020 to June, then to July and now is planned for September.

The starting price for the launch edition is $73,000, not counting the discounts buyers get from federal and state tax credits. Production for the seven-seat SUV, the R1S, is planned to start a month or two after the truck, with a starting price of $75,500 before tax rebates. The company says both vehicles have a range of about 300 miles fully charged and go from zero to 60 mph in 3 seconds.

Rivian profile

Chief Executive Officer: RJ Scaringe, 38, of Laguna Beach

Headquarters: Irvine, California

Date founded: 2009

Employees: More than 7,000, more than 1,400 in Southern California

Factory location: Normal

Product: Electric pickups, SUVs and Amazon delivery vans

