A new Sephora store is coming to Bloomington. Here's where.

BLOOMINGTON — The Kohl's store at Eastland Mall is one of about 200 across the country to get a Sephora added inside.

Wisconsin-based Kohl's in December announced the partnership. About 2,500 feet in department stores will be used to replace the existing beauty department, selling makeup, skin care and hair products.

Sephora for about 15 years has had stores in J.C. Penney's department stores. That arrangement is ending in 2023.

Michelle Gass, Kohl's chief executive officer, in a statement last year said the partnership would "make aspirational beauty far more accessible to millions of customers all across the country."

The Bloomington location is one of about 200 getting converted. Others are in Peoria and Champaign.

Ulta Beauty and Target announced a similar partnership last year.

Kohl's has more than 1,150 locations in 49 states.

