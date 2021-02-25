Association for Women in Communications announces Crystal Award winners

BLOOMINGTON — Three women from Illinois State University have been honored for their roles in communication.

The Crystal Awards, given by the Association for Women in Communications, were announced Thursday evening during the virtual awards event. The awards honor women whose professional and personal efforts embody the ideal of communication.

Archana Shekara received the Outstanding Woman in Communications Award. She is an associate professor of graphic design, creative director of Design Streak Studio at the Wonsook Kim School of Art, and co-director of the ethnic studies program at ISU. She is a member of the president’s diversity and inclusion advisory council, chairs the art school’s diversity equity and inclusion committee, and is on the culturally responsive campus community conference planning and marketing committees. She is an adviser for AsiaConnect and is on the steering committee of the Not in Our Town Bloomington-Normal chapter.

Tiffani Jackson, an ISU senior, won the Communication Innovator Award. She overcomes the daily challenges of sickle cell anemia while keeping her focus on giving a voice to underrepresented communities. She founded and manages the first Black and minority student news outlet, the “Onyx Connect,” at ISU.