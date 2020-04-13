Business Achievements: Brown honored with Million Dollar Roundtable Court of the Table

Brown honored
with MDRT Court
of the Table
BLOOMINGTON — Wealth management adviser James R. Brown with Northwestern Mutual-Bloomington, a leading financial security company, has been honored for his work with the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) throughout 2019.
The MDRT Court of the Table recognizes the leading life insurance producers in the industry at a level three times that of MDRT membership requirements. This coveted career milestone indicates sales and service achievement and strict ethical and production requirements. Brown provides expert guidance and solutions to help people achieve their short- and long-term financial security goals.
Brown has qualified for MDRT for 40 years and Court of the Table for the last nine years. He has also earned Forum status three times, an award that represents the top segment of Northwestern Mutual’s industry-leading financial representatives, and was a Northwestern Mutual Community Service Award Recipient in 2005 for his fundraising efforts for cystic fibrosis.
Brown graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University in 1977. He is affiliated with the McClure Network Office based in Champaign. Brown is an active member of Calvary United Methodist Church and the local chapter of NAIFA.
About Northwestern Mutual
Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what’s most important.
With $290.3 billion in total assets, $29.9 billion in revenues, and $1.8 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.5 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $160 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses.
Northwestern Mutual ranks 111 on the 2019 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the “World’s Most Admired” life insurance companies in 2020. Northwestern Mutual also received the highest score among individual life insurance providers in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Life Insurance Satisfaction Study.
Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), and its subsidiaries, including Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC), Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), a registered investment adviser, broker-dealer, and member FINRA and SIPC, and Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) a federal savings bank. NM and its subsidiaries are headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.
