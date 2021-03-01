Business Achievements: Calvert, Hjerpe elected to First State Bank of Bloomington board of directors

Calvert, Hjerpe elected to First State Bank of Bloomington board of directors

BLOOMINGTON — First State Bank of Bloomington is pleased to announce that Alex Calvert and Eric Hjerpe have been elected to their Board of Directors.

Alex is the managing member of Calvert Funeral Homes. He was raised in Clinton, IL and is a graduate of Illinois Wesleyan University as well as Mid-America College of Funeral Service. Alex has been married 34 years to his wife Sue. They have four children; Anna is an attorney practicing in Bloomington, Evan is a funeral director with Calvert Funeral Homes, Tia is a student at Loyola University of Chicago, and Sofia is a student at Central Catholic High School. Sue and Alex reside in rural Heyworth.

Eric is the owner and managing partner of Hjerpe & Tennison CPAs, LLC with offices in Bloomington and Pekin. He is a Certified Public Accountant with more than 24 years of experience. Eric is a graduate of Illinois State University. Hjerpe & Tennison offers a wide array of financial and accounting services both locally and throughout the country. Eric has dedicated his practice to providing unrivaled quality and personalized service to his firm’s clients and their families.