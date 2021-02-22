Business Achievements: Castillo, Nielsen achieve board re-certification in emergency medicine

Castillo achieves board re-certification in emergency medicine

BLOOMINGTON — Dr. Richard Castillo has successfully fulfilled the Re-certification requirements of the American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM) and is declared a diplomate of this medical specialty board. To attain certification, this physician completed an extensive 6 hour multiple choice examination that covers the breadth of Emergency Medicine.

Dr. Richard Castillo attended medical school at University of Illinois and completed his residency training at Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Dr. Castillo practiced Emergency Medicine for 24 years. After 24 years of Emergency Medicine he made a transition into Advanced Venous and Lymphatic Medicine at The Vein Specialists, LLC where he is a partner/owner.

Dr. Castillo is also Certified by the American Board of Venous and Lymphatic Medicine (ABVLM). Dr. Castillo is enrolled in the ABVLM Maintenance of Certification (ABVLM MOC) Program. Advanced Venous and Lymphatic Medicine is the branch of medicine that deals with disease of veins and lymphatic system. ABVLM is an American Medical Association (AMA) approved self-designated specialty.