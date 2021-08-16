Business Achievements: Celebration for Synergy HomeCare of Central Illinois

Celebration for Synergy HomeCare of Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — Celebration for Synergy HomeCare of Central Illinois.

On Aug. 4, 2020, Alex Zai the Vice President of Operations at Synergy HomeCare came to town to present Gaye and Jim Aaberg the award for the largest Synergy HomeCare Franchise in the United States.

Synergy HomeCare of Central IL was started by Gaye, Jim, Debi Belmar and Betsy Benjamin in 2013 to provide help to anyone who needs assistance. They now employ 29 full-time staff along with 354 caregivers with locations in Normal, Bloomington, Champaign, Decatur and Springfield.

In addition to their success, they also are celebrating the official groundbreaking for the, soon to be, newest location, at 2403 General Electric Road.

