Business Achievements: Chestnut Health names Annie Robbins Mental Health Practitioner

Chestnut Health names Annie Robbins Mental Health Practitioner

BLOOMINGTON — Chestnut Family Health Center is pleased to welcome Annie Robbins, DNP, PMHNP-BC, BSN-RN, as a mental health nurse practitioner.

Robbins earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from Methodist College and her Doctoral Degree in Nursing from the University of Illinois at Chicago as a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner.

She brings more than 10 years of mental health and pediatric experience including working with children, adolescents and adults with mood disorders, anxiety disorders and psychiatric disorders.

She is Board-Certified as a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner and is a member of the American Nurses Association (ANA) and American Psychiatric Nurses Association (APNA).

She will begin seeing patients immediately. For an appointment, please call 309-557-1400 or visit chestnut.org for more information.

