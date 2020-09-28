Business Achievements: Cunningham joins Chestnut Family Health Center

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cunningham joins Chestnut Family Health Center

BLOOMINGTON — Dr. Daniel Cunningham joins the team at Chestnut Family Health Center.

A Bloomington-Normal native, Dr. Cunningham went to Loyola University Chicago for his undergraduate degree and completed medical school training at ATSU Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Cunningham returned to Bloomington-Normal to complete his residency in Family Medicine at BroMenn Hospital. After that he worked in private practice for two years before joining Chestnut Health Systems. He is board certified in Family Medicine. His interests include preventive medicine, sports medicine, chronic care, acute care, psychiatric care, and addiction medicine.

Dr. Cunningham is accepting new patients of all ages. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 309-557-1400.

