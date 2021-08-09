Business Achievements: Dennis Kagel qualifies for Top of the Table status

Dennis Kagel qualifies for Top of the Table status

NORMAL — The Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) has announced that Dennis Kagel, Chartered Financial Consultant has qualified for TOP OF THE TABLE status for 2021. The 3 levels of membership in the organization are MDRT, Court of the Table and Top of the Table. Kagel actually produced double the amount of business during 2020 that is required for Top of the Table status. This is the seventh year that Kagel has qualified for Top of the Table status.

Founded in 1927, the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), the premier Association of Financial Professionals is a global, independent association of the world's leading financial services and insurance professionals. MDRT represents the world's best sales professionals in the financial services and life insurance industry.

Kagel is the founder and President of Dennis Kagel Financial Services, an independent financial services firm. Kagel began his career in financial services on a full-time basis in 1983. His office is located at 321 Susan Drive, Suite A in Normal, IL. The firm specializes in conservative financial strategies that help individuals build and preserve their wealth through the use of customized Retirement Planning and Estate Planning services.

