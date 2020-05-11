Business Achievements: Duncan, Parker named retail managers

Duncan named manager for Heartland Bank
LEXINGTON — Heartland Bank and Trust Company announces Michelle Duncan has been named the retail manager for the bank’s Lexington office located at 401 W. Main St. Having advanced her banking career through several retail banking roles, she is responsible for ensuring value and top-of-the-line service to bank customers, as well as retail employee development and training.
Duncan has 19 years of banking experience. She spends time working with the Lexington Chamber and My Lovable Angels pet rescue. Originally from Towanda and Lexington, Michelle now makes her home in Bloomington with her husband Robbie.
Heartland Bank and Trust Company is a community bank with assets of $3 billion. Headquartered in Bloomington, the bank has offices in communities throughout the state. The bank offers a complete line of financial services to commercial and retail customers. More information is available on the bank’s website at www.hbtbank.com.
Parker named manager for Heartland Bank
BLOOMINGTON — Heartland Bank and Trust Company announces Deborah Parker has been named the retail manager for the bank’s Bloomington office located at 2231 W. Market St. Having advanced her banking career through several retail banking roles, she is responsible for ensuring value and top-of-the-line service to bank customers, as well as retail employee development and training.
Parker has seven years of banking experience. She holds a bachelor of science degree in secondary education from Southern Illinois University. Originally from Marion, Deborah now makes her home in Normal with her family.
Heartland Bank and Trust Company is a community bank with assets of $3 billion. Headquartered in Bloomington, the bank has offices in communities throughout the state. The bank offers a complete line of financial services to commercial and retail customers. More information is available on the bank’s website at www.hbtbank.com.
Business Achievements are paid content. To submit an item, visit https://www.pantagraph.com/place_an_ad/achievement.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.