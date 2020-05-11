Business Achievements: Duncan, Parker named retail managers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

Duncan named manager for Heartland Bank

LEXINGTON — Heartland Bank and Trust Company announces Michelle Duncan has been named the retail manager for the bank’s Lexington office located at 401 W. Main St. Having advanced her banking career through several retail banking roles, she is responsible for ensuring value and top-of-the-line service to bank customers, as well as retail employee development and training.

Duncan has 19 years of banking experience. She spends time working with the Lexington Chamber and My Lovable Angels pet rescue. Originally from Towanda and Lexington, Michelle now makes her home in Bloomington with her husband Robbie.

Heartland Bank and Trust Company is a community bank with assets of $3 billion. Headquartered in Bloomington, the bank has offices in communities throughout the state. The bank offers a complete line of financial services to commercial and retail customers. More information is available on the bank’s website at www.hbtbank.com.

Parker named manager for Heartland Bank