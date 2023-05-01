SPRINGFIELD — Bank of Springfield recently welcomed Dustin Mardis as Community Bank president. Dustin brings over 27 years of banking experience to BOS and most recently worked as a senior vice president at Marine Bank. In his role at BOS, Dustin’s responsibilities will be focused on building loan relationships in the Bloomington-Normal area.

Dustin holds the professional designation Certified Lender Business Banker with the Institute of Certified Bankers as well as Chartered Financial Consultant through The American College. He specializes in commercial, construction and industrial lending as well as commercial real estate.

Dustin received his bachelor’s degree in finance at Illinois State University and his master’s in business administration at the University of Illinois Springfield. He and his wife, Jessica, live in his hometown of Bloomington, along with their two sons, Nick and Thomas.