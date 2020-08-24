Business Achievements: England named retail manager for Heartland Bank

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

England named retail manager for Heartland Bank

BLOOMINGTON — Heartland Bank and Trust Company has announced Don England has been promoted to Retail Manager for the bank’s Normal Fort Jesse office located at 1725 Fort Jesse Road. Having advanced his banking career through several retail banking roles, he is responsible for ensuring value and top-of-the-line service to bank customers, as well as retail employee development and training.

England has six years of banking experience. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and management information systems from Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville, Tennessee. Originally from Winchester, Tennessee, Don now makes his home in Bloomington with his wife and son.

Heartland Bank and Trust Company is a community bank with assets of approximately $3 billion. Headquartered in Bloomington, the bank has offices in communities throughout the state. The bank offers a complete line of financial services to commercial and retail customers. More information is available on the bank’s website at www.hbtbank.com.

