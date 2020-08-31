Business Achievements: Fleming named retail manager for Heartland Bank

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Heartland Bank and Trust Company announces Chad Fleming has been hired as Retail Manager for the bank’s uptown Normal office located at 200 College Ave. Having advanced his banking career through several retail banking roles, he is responsible for ensuring value and top-of-the-line service to bank customers, as well as retail employee development and training.

Fleming has over 30 years banking experience. Originally from Geneva, Chad now makes his home in Peoria with his family.

Heartland Bank and Trust Company is a community bank with assets of approximately $3 billion. Headquartered in Bloomington, the bank has offices in communities throughout the state. The bank offers a complete line of financial services to commercial and retail customers. More information is available on the bank’s website at www.hbtbank.com.

