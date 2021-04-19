Business Achievements: Heartland Bank and Trust Company promotes Lindsey

Heartland Bank and Trust Company promotes Lindsey to leadership role

BLOOMINGTON — Heartland Bank and Trust Company announces the promotion of Todd Lindsey, CTP, to Assistant Vice President, Treasury Services Sales Manager. Located at the 1101 West Windsor Road office in Champaign, Lindsey is responsible for overseeing Cash Management and Treasury Services client services and relationship growth throughout the bank’s footprint.

A 1987 Graduate of Eastern Illinois University, Lindsey earned the Certified Treasury Professional (CTP) designation from the Association of Financial Professionals in 1997 and brings 23 years of banking and financial experience to the bank. Involved in the Champaign-Urbana community, he has been active in booster groups supporting University of Illinois athletics as well as fundraising supporting local nonprofits. Originally from Mason City, Illinois, Lindsey makes his home in Urbana, Illinois with his wife Martha Cooper.

Heartland Bank and Trust Company is a community bank with assets of $3 billion. Headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, the bank has offices in central and northern Illinois. The bank offers a complete line of financial services to commercial and retail customers. More information is available on the bank’s website at www.hbtbank.com.

