Business Achievements: Heartland Bank announces Deanne Conterio as Senior VP

Heartland Bank announces Deanne Conterio as Senior VP

BLOOMINGTON — Heartland Bank and Trust Company announces Deanne Conterio has been named Senior Vice President - Retail Banking Director. Having advanced her banking career through several retail banking roles, she is responsible for ensuring value and top-of-the-line service to bank customers, as well as retail employee development and training.

Conterio has over 26 years of experience in banking. She is a member of the Illinois Bankers Association, on the Grundy Country Chamber Scholarship Committee and the Economic Development Council Finance Committee. Deanne makes her home in Minooka with her family.

Heartland Bank and Trust Company is a community bank with assets of approximately $3.9 billion. Headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, the bank has offices in communities throughout the state. The bank offers a complete line of financial services to commercial and retail customers. More information is available on the bank’s website at www.hbtbank.com.

Business Achievements are paid content. To submit an item, visit https://www.pantagraph.com/place_an_ad/achievement.