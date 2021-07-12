Business Achievements: John Vasquez named Community Reinvestment Mortgage Banker

John Vasquez named Community Reinvestment Mortgage Banker
CHAMPAIGN — Heartland Bank and Trust Company proudly announces the promotion of John Vasquez as Community Reinvestment Mortgage Banker to serve local customers. In this new role, Vasquez specializes in helping customers learn about and use down payment assistance and community grant programs to buy their first home. He has over 23 years of financial services experience and, for the last two years, has served as Retail Assistant Manager for the bank in Champaign. Vasquez serves customers in the Champaign-Urbana, Farmer City, Bloomington-Normal, and Peoria communities and is based at the bank’s 1101 West Windsor Road location in Champaign.
A graduate of Parkland College, Vasquez also graduated from the Community Bankers Association of Illinois (CBAI) Midwest Banking School. He is a current board member at Community Service Center of Northern Champaign County in Rantoul, and recently served on the Rantoul Human Relations Committee. Vasquez currently resides in Rantoul with wife Amy and daughter Lily.
Heartland Bank and Trust Company is a community bank with assets of approximately $3.9 billion. Headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, the bank has offices in central and northern Illinois. The bank offers a complete line of financial services to commercial and retail customers. More information is available on the bank’s website at www.hbtbank.com.
