Business Achievements: Johns-Cummings appointed private client advisor at Commerce

Miranda Johns-Cummings, J.D., appointed private client advisor at Commerce Trust Company of Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — Commerce Trust Company of Illinois is pleased to announce the appointment of Miranda Johns-Cummings, J.D., to Private Client Advisor.

Miranda joined Commerce Trust Company in December 2017 upon receiving her Juris Doctor from the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law. Since joining Commerce, Miranda has been an integral part of the Private Client team.

“One of Miranda’s many strengths is providing wealth management clients with objective advice and helping her clients achieve their long-term financial goals,” said Illinois Vice President and Private Client Advisor Ann Galick. “Miranda is respected by her clients and colleagues who count on her for sound advice and guidance.”

Miranda will continue to serve as a consultant and relationship manager, helping clients with a broad range of wealth management services, including trust administration, financial advisory services, private banking, and investment management. Miranda has more than a decade of experience in trust and estate administration and legal representation.

