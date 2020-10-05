Business Achievements: Klein receives Land Broker of the Year award

Klein receives Land Broker of the Year award
BLOOMINGTON — David Klein, Managing Real Estate Broker for First Mid Ag Services, a division of First Mid Wealth Management, recently received the 2020 Land Broker of the Year Award from the Illinois Farm & Land Chapter of the REALTORS® Land Institute. The Land Broker of the Year Award recognizes the professionalism, ethics, land business activities, realtor service, and community service of the recipient. This award marks the second time Klein was named the recipient as he also received this award in 2014.
Klein is an accredited member of the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers. He earned his Accredited Farm Manager (AFM) designation in 1999 and became an Accredited Land Consultant (ALC) in 2006 through the REALTORS® Land Institute. In coordination with the University of Illinois’ College of A.C.E.S., he has led the Illinois Farmland Values and Lease Trends Survey and annual conference for the Illinois Chapter as its General Chairman since 2017.
With a group of licensed real estate brokers, First Mid Ag Services has auctioned and sold over 170,000 acres of Illinois and Indiana farmland valued at 1.1 billion dollars in farmland real estate transactions.
Frye promoted to portfolio manager, Seibring to commercial lender for Heartland Bank
BLOOMINGTON — Heartland Bank and Trust Company announces Ryan Frye has been promoted to Portfolio Manager and Trevor Seibring, Commercial Lender serving the Bloomington-Normal area. Both will be located at the 401 N. Hershey Road branch. In their new role, they are responsible for managing business relationships and supporting business growth.
Having worked in the bank’s Asset Management and Trust Services division during college, then moving to a full-time Credit Analyst, Seibring has been with the bank for three years. A graduate of Illinois Wesleyan University with a degree in Finance, he is a life-long resident of the Bloomington area. Seibring is a member of Bloomington-Normal Young Professionals (BNYP), and a volunteer assistant varsity basketball coach for Tri-Valley High School, making his home in Bloomington with wife Maddison.
Ryan Frye joined Heartland Bank in 2019, first as a Credit Analyst. He is a graduate of Evangel University with a degree in Mathematics, and an MBA, emphasis in Finance, from Missouri State University. Originally from Bloomington and looking forward to getting involved in the community, Frye also makes his home there with wife Sarah.
Heartland Bank and Trust Company is a community bank with assets of $3 billion. Headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, the bank has offices in central and northern Illinois. The bank offers a complete line of financial services to commercial and retail customers. More information is available on the bank’s website at www.hbtbank.com.
