Business Achievements: Korkus to join Ogar & Miller

Korkus to join Ogar & Miller

BLOOMINGTON — Ogar & Miller is pleased to announce that Kyle A. Korkus has joined the law firm as an associate attorney, as of March 2, 2020.

Korkus is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Chicago, and earned his juris doctor degree in 2016 at the University of Illinois College of Law. He began his career as an assistant state’s attorney at the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office before advancing into the private practice of law. Korkus has served on the McLean County Bar Association Board of Governors and has been active in the McLean County Bar Association’s Family Law Committee.

As an associate attorney at Ogar & Miller, Korkus will focus primarily on family law cases in Central Illinois. Law firm partners Helen E. Ogar and Todd C. Miller expressed their confidence that Korkus is an excellent addition to the firm.

Miller said, “Kyle is smart, experienced, and more importantly, eager to help families throughout Central Illinois navigate complex and difficult legal issues. The fact that Kyle is devoted to his work and determined to make a difference makes him a great fit for this firm.”

Ogar & Miller is one of the preeminent family law firms in Central Illinois, originally formed in 1956 and currently led by partners Helen E. Ogar and Todd C. Miller, who collectively have over 60 years of experience. More information can be found at www.ogarmiller.com.

