Business Achievements: Kuipers joins First Mid Wealth Management

Kuipers joins First Mid Wealth Management
BLOOMINGTON — First Mid Wealth Management is pleased to welcome Trever Kuipers, an alumnus of the University of Illinois, as their newest financial advisor. As a financial advisor, Kuipers is responsible for helping families and businesses with retirement planning and wealth building. He specializes in Individual Retirement Accounts, 401(k) Plans, 401(k) Education, College Savings Accounts, and more.
Prior to joining First Mid, Kuipers was a financial advisor at Edward Jones for eight years, and he earned the McLean County’s 20 Under 40 Award in 2018. Outside of work, he plays an active leadership role at Le Roy Christian Church and serves as an ambassador for the McLean County Chamber of Commerce. He currently resides on a small farm in rural Le Roy with his wife and two kids.
Kuipers is working out of the Bloomington office, located at 2306 East Washington Street, along with Ann Higgens, Financial Advisor. Kuipers can be reached at tkuipers@firstmid.com, and Higgens can be reached at ahiggens@firstmid.com for appointments.
Striegel Knobloch adds 2 partners
BLOOMINGTON — Striegel Knobloch and Company would like to announce the acceptance of two new partners, Loni Steinkamp and Steve Arendt.
Loni graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy degree in 2002. She started her career with Blackman Kallick Bartelstein, LLP (Plante Moran) in Chicago and joined Striegel Knobloch in 2006. She specializes in corporate, partnership and individual taxation. Loni also enjoys working with area college and high school students as they explore careers in accounting. Loni resides in Minier with her husband (Matt), and three children (Riley, Kinley and Hudson).
Steve graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana/Champaign in 2010 with a Master of Accounting Science degree with a concentration in tax. He started his career with Plante Moran in the Chicago area and joined Striegel Knobloch in 2014. His specializations include audits of not-for-profit organizations and employee benefit plans. Steve resides in Bloomington with his wife (Brittney) and two sons (Emmett and Nolan).
We wish Loni and Steve the best as they open this new chapter in their professional journey.
