Business Achievements: Kuipers joins First Mid Wealth Management

Kuipers joins First Mid Wealth Management

BLOOMINGTON — First Mid Wealth Management is pleased to welcome Trever Kuipers, an alumnus of the University of Illinois, as their newest financial advisor. As a financial advisor, Kuipers is responsible for helping families and businesses with retirement planning and wealth building. He specializes in Individual Retirement Accounts, 401(k) Plans, 401(k) Education, College Savings Accounts, and more.

Prior to joining First Mid, Kuipers was a financial advisor at Edward Jones for eight years, and he earned the McLean County’s 20 Under 40 Award in 2018. Outside of work, he plays an active leadership role at Le Roy Christian Church and serves as an ambassador for the McLean County Chamber of Commerce. He currently resides on a small farm in rural Le Roy with his wife and two kids.

Kuipers is working out of the Bloomington office, located at 2306 East Washington Street, along with Ann Higgens, Financial Advisor. Kuipers can be reached at tkuipers@firstmid.com, and Higgens can be reached at ahiggens@firstmid.com for appointments.