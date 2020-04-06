Business Achievements: Parker named Heartland Bank retail manager

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

Parker named Heartland Bank retail manager

BLOOMINGTON — Heartland Bank and Trust Company announces Laurel Parker has been named the retail manager for the bank’s Bloomington office located at 2111 E. Oakland Ave. Having advanced her banking career through several retail banking roles, she is responsible for ensuring value and top-of-the-line service to bank customers, as well as retail employee development and training.

Parker holds a bachelor of science degree in organizational leadership communication studies from Illinois State University. Originally from Table Grove, Laurel now makes her home in Normal with her husband Kori and their children.

Heartland Bank and Trust Company is a community bank with assets of $3 billion. Headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, the bank has offices in communities throughout the state. The bank offers a complete line of financial services to commercial and retail customers. More information is available on the bank’s website at www.hbtbank.com.

Business Achievements are paid content. To submit an item, visit https://www.pantagraph.com/place_an_ad/achievement.