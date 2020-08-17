Business Achievements: Patton joins Striegel Knobloch

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Patton joins Striegel Knobloch

BLOOMINGTON — Erin Patton joined Striegel Knobloch & Co. on July 20. She is a graduate of Illinois Wesleyan University with a degree in economics. Erin has been in the retirement plan industry for over 20 years.

Having spent the past 15 years as the senior Vice President of Plan Services for Alliance Benefit Group in Peoria, Erin managed the administration and client-facing teams as well as served as Senior Design Consultant. She has a great depth of comprehensive experience in strategic plan design, compliance, and plan operation.

A Certified Pension Consultant (CPC) with the American Society of Pension Professionals and Actuaries (a sister organization to the American Retirement Association) and an Enrolled Retirement Plan Agent (ERPA) enrolled to practice before the Internal Revenue Service, Erin has years of successful experience representing Plan Sponsors. She is an active committee member of ASPPA, advocating for education and advanced professional credentialing within the industry.

Erin grew up in the Bloomington area and currently resides in Morton with her husband and their two daughters.

