Business Achievements: Robey joins Chestnut Health

Business Achievements: Robey joins Chestnut Health

Robey joins Chestnut Health 

BLOOMINGTON — Molly Robey, Ph.D., has joined Chestnut Health Systems in the newly-created position of director of employee experience. She will also serve as the agency’s diversity, equity and inclusion officer.

In her new role, she will oversee new employee orientation and employee engagement efforts with overall goals of employee satisfaction and retention. She will also oversee development of a diversity, equity and inclusion program for the benefit of Chestnut’s staff, patients and clients.

Robey has a Ph.D in English and Master of Arts from Rice University in Houston, TX and a Bachelor of Arts from St. Mary’s College of Maryland in St. Mary’s City, MD.

Molly Robey

Robey

