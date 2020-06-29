Business Achievements: Salazar named senior VP, human resources director, for Heartland Bank in Bloomington

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Salazar named senior VP, human resources director, for Heartland Bank

BLOOMINGTON — Heartland Bank and Trust Company announces that Howard Salazar has been promoted to senior vice president, human resources director. Salazar, with over 24 years of human resources experience, most recently served as human resources manager at the bank. He takes the director helm from Jill Smith, a recently retired bank veteran. Salazar is responsible for overseeing the bank’s talent acquisition, employee relations, employee benefits, and learning/development areas.

Salazar is a graduate of the University of Illinois where he earned a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in human resources management. He holds a professional in human resources (PHR) certification and is a member of the Society of Human Resources Management. Salazar makes his home in Mahomet with wife, Jenny, and son Andrew.

“Howard has quickly become an important member of our leadership team,” said Diane Lanier, executive vice president, chief retail officer. “We are very fortunate to have his experience to serve and support our employees at Heartland Bank.”