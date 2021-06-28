Business Achievements: Stalter named Administrator by Good Samartian Pontiac

Stalter named Administrator by Good Samaritan Pontiac

PONTIAC — Tom Stalter has been named the Administrator for Good Samaritan Pontiac Rehab and Healthcare facility located at 1225 S. Ewing Drive, Pontiac, IL. Good Samaritan Pontiac provides the community with a 90-bed skilled-care facility and full-service rehabilitation care.

The Board of Directors noted that Tom Stalter has provided excellent services in his current position of Business Manager and Accountant. Tom has the desire and skills to lead Good Samaritan Pontiac into the future.

Tom is a native resident of Pontiac, IL and graduated from Illinois State University with a Bachelor of Science in history. In addition to earning a Bachelor of Science degree, Tom completed an additional 45-semester credit hours in accounting in 2017. Tom’s past experience of 11 years has been in business management of industries including retail, insurance, and realty. Tom has demonstrated a leadership style of a team approach with the focus on meeting and exceeding organizational goals and expectations.

We welcome Tom to the Administrator position at Good Samaritan Pontiac Rehab and Healthcare. Tom Stalter may be contacted at (815) 844-5121 ext. 407 or tstalter@yourgoodsam.com.

