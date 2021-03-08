Business Achievements: Thompson receives Award for Excellence

Thompson receives First Mid Bancshares 2020 Chairman’s Award For Excellence

BLOOMINGTON — First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (“First Mid”) is pleased to present the 2020 Chairman’s Award for Excellence to Craig Thompson, Farm Manager and Real Estate Broker for First Mid Ag Services in Bloomington, Illinois. Thompson has made exceptional contributions to the company over the past year and has consistently demonstrated First Mid's core values in his everyday work. In addition to achieving great real estate results, his commitment to his customers and First Mid has rightfully earned him the company’s highest honor.