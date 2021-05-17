Business Achievements: Timber & Fieldstone honored for excellence by Home Accents Today

Timber & Fieldstone honored for excellence by Home Accents Today

CHATSWORTH — Home furnishings and design source Timber & Fieldstone, in Chatsworth, IL has been named one of Home Accents Today’s Retail Stars for 2021 by editors of the premier trade magazine for the home accents industry.

The Retail Stars list, sponsored by AmericasMart Atlanta and Las Vegas Market, publishes each year in Home Accents Today’s May issue. This year’s list was compiled and narrowed down by research analysts and Thomas Lester, Home Accents Today’s digital & managing editor.

Timber & Fieldstone, which has been open for two years, is owned by Erik & Scotch Kurtenbach and located at 300 E. Locust in Chatsworth.

The Retail Stars list recognizes independent brick-and-mortar retailers of home accents – including furniture stores, home accessories boutique stores and interior design showrooms – that merchandise creatively, have a positive presence in their local communities and stand out from the competition.

"Home Accents Today's 2021 Retail Stars list showcases some of the best independent home décor and home furnishings retailers in the country," said Lester.

Timber & Fieldstone specializes in bringing style and character to your home through their hand curated décor, unique finds and beautiful displays. See for yourself Wednesday-Friday 10-5 and Saturday 10-3.

