D.J.'s Painting and Remodeling celebrates 30 years

D.J.’s Painting and Remodeling to celebrate 30-year anniversary

BLOOMINGTON — 2021 marks 30 years since local home improvement business D.J.’s Painting and Remodeling was founded. Since their inception, D.J.'s has done painting and remodeling projects for over a thousand residential and commercial properties throughout Central Illinois. To show for their extraordinary work, D.J.'s won Reader’s Choice Awards for best painter, best contractor, and best interior designer several years in a row since 2015. Over the years, D.J.’s has remained a small business. They currently have 18 employees.

To prepare for the next 30 years, D.J.’s made some changes and improvements. Most noticeably, they purchased new vehicles and repainted their office interior. They also acquired new estimating and contact management software; they are upgrading their phone system; and they gave their company website a makeover. D.J.'s strives to stay on par with the rapidly changing world of technology, as they believe it is important as a company to accept and embrace change.