D.J.'s Painting and Remodeling celebrates 30 years

D.J.’s Painting and Remodeling to celebrate 30-year anniversary
BLOOMINGTON — 2021 marks 30 years since local home improvement business D.J.’s Painting and Remodeling was founded. Since their inception, D.J.'s has done painting and remodeling projects for over a thousand residential and commercial properties throughout Central Illinois. To show for their extraordinary work, D.J.'s won Reader’s Choice Awards for best painter, best contractor, and best interior designer several years in a row since 2015. Over the years, D.J.’s has remained a small business. They currently have 18 employees.
To prepare for the next 30 years, D.J.’s made some changes and improvements. Most noticeably, they purchased new vehicles and repainted their office interior. They also acquired new estimating and contact management software; they are upgrading their phone system; and they gave their company website a makeover. D.J.'s strives to stay on par with the rapidly changing world of technology, as they believe it is important as a company to accept and embrace change.
When asked to comment on reaching their 30-year milestone, founder David Juarez shared, “We are delighted and grateful beyond words to be celebrating this anniversary. We could never have achieved this much without our outstanding customers, vendors and subcontractors, and the hardworking employees we have had on our team over the years. It means the world to us that we have so many amazing people on our side. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for your continued support.”
There could be no better 30th anniversary gift than to have served their customers during this year of many twists and turns, and they look forward to serving for many more years. If you are looking for someone to help make your house feel more like a home, give D.J.’s a call today.
Business Achievements are paid content. To submit an item, visit https://www.pantagraph.com/place_an_ad/achievement.