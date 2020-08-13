After COVID-19 delay, Rivian plans hiring surge for launch of electric truck. But legal battle with Tesla looms.

A Tesla spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

On Monday, Rivian filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit as insufficient, speculative and an effort by Tesla to “malign” a competitor and “scare” its own employees who were thinking of jumping ship.

“Tesla did not file this case to defend or protect any legitimate intellectual property rights,” Rivian said in its motion. “Tesla sued in an improper and malicious attempt to slow Rivian’s momentum and attempt to damage Rivian’s brand.”

Founded 10 years ago, Plymouth, Michigan-based Rivian started 2020 with plenty of momentum, fueled by more than $2.8 billion in investments last year from Ford, Cox Automotive and Amazon, among others.

While production has been delayed, financing has continued apace, with Rivian closing a $2.5 billion investment round led by T. Rowe Price on July 10. In its motion Monday, Rivian connected the dots between that funding announcement and Tesla’s lawsuit.