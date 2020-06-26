After months of limited options from the pandemic, Illinois looks to further reemerge from coronavirus restrictions on Friday

“It’s already the potential for some confusion among people living here in Chicago if they’re hearing about different dates that the state is moving versus dates that the city is moving, and so first I think there’s a practical consideration that if we felt like we were there, we wanted to be able to move at the same time,” Arwady said. “But more importantly the data really let us know that we were there.”

Nevertheless, there appears to be a discrepancy in the language on gathering sizes between Pritzker’s and Lightfoot’s reopening plans. Pritzker’s plan caps gathering sizes at 50 people whether they are held indoors and outdoors, while Lightfoot’s phase four plan says the city would allow for gatherings of 50 people indoors and cap outdoor events at 100.

A Lightfoot spokeswoman said the city would allow for up to 100 people outdoors, “if everyone is seated or otherwise stationary.”

Under the state rules for phase four, for performing arts venues, recreational and youth sports, and other outdoor events where spectators are seated, there is a limit set at 20% of the venue’s capacity. This would allow different individuals and groups in attendance to socially distance from others, and is considered different from a gathering where a group of up to 50 people is commingling, such as a birthday party, a Pritzker spokeswoman said.