ALDI, Meijer update store mask policies

Non-vaccinated customers, Meijer said in a statement, must continue to wear face coverings while shopping in stores, "except where medical conditions prevent them from wearing one."

Both policies are effective Monday, the company said.

Meijer, headquartered in Michigan, has a location at 1900 E. College Ave. in Normal.

The company also said that its employees will still be required to wear masks "while we evaluate regulatory requirements."

Both stores' announcements come on the heels of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sharing on May 13 that those who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear masks in many indoor and outdoor settings and can drop social distancing — with some exceptions.

Those exceptions include places where masks or distancing are “required by federal (and) state … laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.”

