ALDI, Meijer update store mask policies
ALDI's location at 907 Maple Hill Road in Bloomington. 

BLOOMINGTON — Fully-vaccinated customers can shop at ALDI without wearing a mask — unless a state or local policy says otherwise — the supermarket chain announced Monday.

Non-vaccinated customers, the company said in a statement, must continue to follow "all appropriate safety precautions, including wearing masks and physically distancing, to protect themselves and others."

Both policies take effective Tuesday, the company said. 

ALDI, a German-based grocery store chain with its U.S. headquarters in Batavia, has two locations in the area — 907 Maple Hill Road in Bloomington and 301 Greenbriar Drive in Normal. 

The City of Bloomington and the Town of Normal do not have mask mandates.

Masks will still be required in Illinois schools, even if you're fully vaccinated

The company also said that starting May 26, employees who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear masks.  

"There may also be local conditions, regulatory changes or laws that affect our guidance," the company said in its statement. 

ALDI's announcement came after supermarket chain Meijer on Monday also dropped its mask mandate for fully-vaccinated customers. 

Meijer

Meijer, the supermarket chain based in Michigan, announced Monday that fully-vaccinated customers do not have to wear masks while shopping in stores. 

Non-vaccinated customers, Meijer said in a statement, must continue to wear face coverings while shopping in stores, "except where medical conditions prevent them from wearing one."

Both policies are effective Monday, the company said. 

Meijer, headquartered in Michigan, has a location at 1900 E. College Ave. in Normal.

The company also said that its employees will still be required to wear masks "while we evaluate regulatory requirements."

Both stores' announcements come on the heels of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sharing on May 13 that those who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear masks in many indoor and outdoor settings and can drop social distancing — with some exceptions.

Those exceptions include places where masks or distancing are “required by federal (and) state … laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.”

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

Tags

