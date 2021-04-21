Amazon testing Rivian vehicles in Oklahoma

"We’ve chosen Tulsa’s vast urban districts to be among our first sites for additional testing of the vehicle’s performance, safety and durability.

"We’re excited to see the vehicle cruising past the city’s vibrant art displays and for our Tulsa customers to be among the first to see these vehicles."

Amazon, which last year announced the purchase of 100,000, electric delivery vehicles as part of The Climate Pledge, plans to operate 10,000 of the vehicles as early as next year.

Deliveries in the Tulsa area initially will be conducted from Amazon’s delivery station near Broken Arrow.

Amazon currently operates thousands of electric vehicles globally and is redesigning its delivery stations to service electric vehicles, ranging from the electrical design to the physical layout.

Last year alone, Amazon delivered more than 20 million packages to customers in electric delivery vehicles across North America and Europe.

Amazon opened its fulfillment center in Tulsa in 2020. Associates there work alongside technology created by Amazon Robotics, picking, packing and shipping small items such as books, household items and toys to customers.

