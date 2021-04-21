Amazon testing Rivian vehicles in Oklahoma

The Amazon launch follows the rollout of these vehicles in Los Angeles last month and most recently in San Francisco.
"From what we've seen, this is one of the fastest modern commercial electrification programs, and we’re incredibly proud of that," Ross Rachey, director of Amazon's global fleet and products, said in a statement.
"We’ve chosen Tulsa’s vast urban districts to be among our first sites for additional testing of the vehicle’s performance, safety and durability.
Amazon currently operates thousands of electric vehicles globally and is redesigning its delivery stations to service electric vehicles, ranging from the electrical design to the physical layout.
Last year alone, Amazon delivered more than 20 million packages to customers in electric delivery vehicles across North America and Europe.
Amazon opened its fulfillment center in Tulsa in 2020. Associates there work alongside technology created by Amazon Robotics, picking, packing and shipping small items such as books, household items and toys to customers.
