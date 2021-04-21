 Skip to main content
Amazon testing Rivian vehicles in Oklahoma
Amazon testing Rivian vehicles in Oklahoma

092019-blm-loc-2rivian

Amazon plans to buy 100,000 electric delivery vans from Rivian, which will make them at the former Mitsubishi plant in Normal.

 FOR THE PANTAGRAPH

TULSA, Okla. — Amazon has begun testing Rivian-made electric delivery vans in and around Tulsa.

The city is among only 16 locations where Amazon will be using these vehicles for deliveries in 2021.

Home to an Amazon fulfillment center, Tulsa was chosen because of its great customers, unique terrain, climate and suburban makeup, the company said.

Amazon has signed an agreement with Rivian Automotive to produce 100000 electric delivery vans. The company is readying the former Mitsubishi factory in Normal for production of an electric truck in June. 

The Amazon launch follows the rollout of these vehicles in Los Angeles last month and most recently in San Francisco. 

"From what we've seen, this is one of the fastest modern commercial electrification programs, and we’re incredibly proud of that," Ross Rachey, director of Amazon's global fleet and products, said in a statement.

"We’ve chosen Tulsa’s vast urban districts to be among our first sites for additional testing of the vehicle’s performance, safety and durability.

"We’re excited to see the vehicle cruising past the city’s vibrant art displays and for our Tulsa customers to be among the first to see these vehicles."

Amazon, which last year announced the purchase of 100,000, electric delivery vehicles as part of The Climate Pledge, plans to operate 10,000 of the vehicles as early as next year.

Rivian test drove its first R1S SUV0 to roll off its Normal production line. Rivian employees drove the vehicle Friday afternoon through downtown Bloomington and uptown Normal.

Deliveries in the Tulsa area initially will be conducted from Amazon’s delivery station near Broken Arrow.

Amazon currently operates thousands of electric vehicles globally and is redesigning its delivery stations to service electric vehicles, ranging from the electrical design to the physical layout.

Last year alone, Amazon delivered more than 20 million packages to customers in electric delivery vehicles across North America and Europe.

Amazon opened its fulfillment center in Tulsa in 2020. Associates there work alongside technology created by Amazon Robotics, picking, packing and shipping small items such as books, household items and toys to customers.

