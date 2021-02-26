Amid pandemic year, State Farm made $3.7 billion in 2020

BLOOMINGTON — Despite fewer drivers on the road and lower rates — both spurred by the coronavirus pandemic — State Farm still pulled in a net income of $3.7 billion in 2020.

The number is a 34% decrease from the $5.6 billion in 2109 generated by the Bloomington-based company, according to an annual financial report.

State Farm's net worth, however, rose by 8.6% from $116.2 billion in 2019 to $126.1 billion in 2020. The company in a news release said that rise was driven by gains in the stock market.

The company's auto insurance business reported an underwriting gain of $3.5 billion, but also returned $1.9 billion in dividends to policy holders because less people were driving.

For a second consecutive year, State Farm's property and casualty insurance companies recorded growth in auto policies, and lower auto lines earned premiums.

The latter is a result of State Farm reducing rates to match emptier highways and streets during the pandemic, the company said.