Amid pandemic year, State Farm made $3.7 billion in 2020

BLOOMINGTON — Despite fewer drivers on the road and lower rates — both spurred by the coronavirus pandemic — State Farm still pulled in a net income of $3.7 billion in 2020.
The number is a 34% decrease from the $5.6 billion in 2109 generated by the Bloomington-based company, according to an annual financial report.
State Farm's net worth, however, rose by 8.6% from $116.2 billion in 2019 to $126.1 billion in 2020. The company in a news release said that rise was driven by gains in the stock market.
The company's auto insurance business reported an underwriting gain of $3.5 billion, but also returned $1.9 billion in dividends to policy holders because less people were driving.
For a second consecutive year, State Farm's property and casualty insurance companies recorded growth in auto policies, and lower auto lines earned premiums.
The latter is a result of State Farm reducing rates to match emptier highways and streets during the pandemic, the company said.
“We strive to help more people in more ways. In an unprecedented year like 2020, we focus on our core mission to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected, and realize their dreams,” Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer Jon Farney said in the release.
By lowering premiums an average of 11% nationally, the company said its Mutual and other auto insurance affiliates saved clients $2.2 billion over a six-month policy period.
All parts of the company's property and casualty business saw a combined underwriting gain of $1.9 billion, up from a combined underwriting gain of $777 million in 2019.
This year's underwriting gain, according to State Farm, reflects "lower auto lines incurred claims offset by returns of value to customers in the form of lower premiums, along with an increase in homeowners incurred claims."
The boost in homeowners incurred claims in 2020 were "due to significant catastrophe activity across the country," the company said.
The company's homeowners division had an underwriting loss of $1.6 billion. Its health insurance underwriting loss was $24 million, while its investment planning service lost $33 million.
State Farm's life insurance divisions made $339 million last year, with $994 billion in individual life insurance in place by the end of 2020.
