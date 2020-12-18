Another wind farm in DeWitt County? A look at the plans.

DeWitt County Board Chairman Terry Ferguson said he saw a social media post about the company contacting prospective landowners, but doesn’t know much else.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They haven’t contacted us as far as I know,” he said.

Zoning Administrator Aaron Paque also has not been contacted.

“We have not had any formal contact with anybody representing that company,” he told The Pantagraph.

Construction on the Alta Farms II project is slated to begin in 2021, but two lawsuits have been filed in DeWitt County to stall the project.

Enel Energy, formerly Tradewind Energy, has filed a motion to dismiss both lawsuits. The motion on the lawsuit filed by the Village of Wapella will be heard on Feb. 24 in DeWitt County. A hearing date on the other lawsuit, filed by opponents of the wind farm, has not yet been set.

Got an opinion on wind farms? So do our letter writers

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.