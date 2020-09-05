Apprenticeships offer path to workplace

Marquis will complete his union apprenticeship this year. “It’s providing me with a different way of life,” he said, “it’s the best that can happen to me. It makes me feel good to be accepted and part of the union.”

Thanks to his union wages and benefits, Marquis is buying a home, providing a place for his daughter and his granddaughter to live. “I’m able to provide for them, thanks to my union.”

Robert Taylor, president of Mid-Illinois Companies, which employs Marquis, is fulsome in his praise.

“Marquis Mighty is a carpenter apprentice that has worked with MIC for the past 3 years," Taylor said. “As he closes in on his journey to becoming a journey worker, he has excelled in all aspects of what you want to see in an apprentice. Marquis shows up early to work every morning ‘if you are on time you are late.’

"He is always asking good questions and pays close attention to details and has an inquisitive mind to the task at hand. Marquis is always, and I do mean always, on the front lines of any charity work that he is asked to participate in. You can always find him taking a leadership role as he donates his time to talk with other individuals about the trades and what they have done for him and what they can do for them.