Apprenticeships offer path to workplace

How would a post-high school education that pays one to learn, plus has no book fees or tuition costs sound? It’s called a union trade apprenticeship. Every union construction trade has a federally certified Joint Apprenticeship program, funded by both contractors and working union members, to pass on their skills to the next generation. Apprenticeship completion offers a lifetime career path with above average wages and complete benefits.
Entry rules are different for each trade: Some offer evening classes; others, weeklong classes. Apprentices are paid a varying scale for on-the-job experience, increasing as classes or work hours are completed. Some offer full health care and pension benefits to apprentices.
Three McLean County residents tried different occupations, eventually finding a fulfilling niche in a union apprenticeship program.
As a woman helping support a family, Whitney Magouirk has found her career as a Laborers International Union of North America (LIUNA) Local 362 apprentice.
Whitney is a third-year apprentice, close to completing the program. She calls the union apprenticeship a “life-changer.”
She graduated with a communications degree in 2010, as the nation was in recession and jobs were scarce. She found service work in the grocery and insurance business but was always frustrated by the pay scale. To care for their special needs child, her husband worked days and she worked nights, rarely having quality family time together.
Her stepfather is a union laborer and encouraged her to apply for apprenticeship, which Whitney did in 2018. “I was better prepared because I had family in construction,” Whitney said. “I knew there would be strenuous labor. I remember my stepfather coming home tired and covered with dust.
“I like working as a laborer. I know the boss’s expectations. I love being outdoors. Even on my worst days, hauling busted concrete blocks in a wheelbarrow, I still enjoy the work better than anything else," she said. "It’s life-changing for a family. When you look at the wages around here, the best is often $15 an hour. I’m making almost double that, $25 an hour. It’s equal to two people working anyplace else.”
As a woman, she says most of her co-workers are supportive and willing to teach her. “It can be physically challenging,” Whitney said. “You can think it out so it’s not just brute strength to finish the task.” She counsels other women, “a lot of women look at it as too hard. As long as you try it and apply yourself, you’ll make it.”
Whitney’s current supervisor, Marty Sepich at Kemper Construction, has nothing but praise. “She as good as any laborer I’ve ever had,” he said, adding later, "She goes above and beyond, always friendly, very positive, never anything negative.”
Whitney reports her family is buying a home and able to save money for the first time in their lives. With a special needs child, she said that contractors have been accommodating with her hours. She said she appreciates the family insurance, pension credits and annuity dollars she is accumulating.
“It’s life-changing for a family. You can buy a home. The positives far outweigh any negatives," she said.
Alexander Dickey, 31, a third-year International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 197 apprentice, wishes high school counselors and teachers had told him about union apprenticeship.
“It’s a great alternative for you right after high school. If I had known, I would have gone that way. Teachers and guidance counselors always pushed me to college," he said.
He completed a business associate’s degree at Illinois Central College and worked as a Culver’s manager before gaining an IBEW Local 51 position with Ameren. He was able to transfer to Local 197 and begin the electrician’s apprenticeship.
“I like working with my hands, constantly being busy, keeping moving as the day progresses,” he relates. Because apprenticeship training is paid for by the joint labor-management committee, “I’m not $60,000-$80,000 in debt, I go to school and get paid, as long as I keep up my union dues.”
As an IBEW 197 apprentice, Alexander goes to school two nights a week for five years, all expenses paid. He commends the union for its open attitude. “I was welcomed with open arms. The union has been a great family to me, they have treated me fantastic. I’ve got a a great opportunity and a great future. I understand where they got that brotherhood from," he said.
Alexander’s supervisor at Weber Electric is IBEW 197 journeyman Clint Johnson said a “journey worker” is someone who has completed their apprenticeship and is fully certified at the trade. He says that Alexander is “a hard worker and willing to learn. He’s come a long way and is not afraid to get dirty and to get it done. He will make a fine journeyman someday.”
Thanks to Illinois’ Department of Transportation’s HCCTP at Illinois Central College, Marquis Mighty found his way to Carpenters Local 237.
The HCCTP program introduces the construction industry to diverse individuals, with classes in construction math, blueprint reading, tool familiarity, union orientation, job readiness and an Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) safety card, forklift, aerial lift and CPR First Aid certification at completion. Participants receive a weekly stipend and must be drug free. Besides ICC, the program is also offered at Champaign’s Parklands and Decatur’s Richland Community Colleges.
Marquis was loading truck tires when he joined HCCTP. He seriously looked at the Pipefitters and also the Sheet Metal Workers but decided there were more employment opportunities with the Carpenters.
He described the construction industry and the union as “a culture. You have to show the same professionalism in life as you would on a job. I represent the Carpenters both on and off the job. I’m loyal to my brothers and my sisters in the union.”
Marquis will complete his union apprenticeship this year. “It’s providing me with a different way of life,” he said, “it’s the best that can happen to me. It makes me feel good to be accepted and part of the union.”
Thanks to his union wages and benefits, Marquis is buying a home, providing a place for his daughter and his granddaughter to live. “I’m able to provide for them, thanks to my union.”
Robert Taylor, president of Mid-Illinois Companies, which employs Marquis, is fulsome in his praise.
“Marquis Mighty is a carpenter apprentice that has worked with MIC for the past 3 years," Taylor said. “As he closes in on his journey to becoming a journey worker, he has excelled in all aspects of what you want to see in an apprentice. Marquis shows up early to work every morning ‘if you are on time you are late.’
"He is always asking good questions and pays close attention to details and has an inquisitive mind to the task at hand. Marquis is always, and I do mean always, on the front lines of any charity work that he is asked to participate in. You can always find him taking a leadership role as he donates his time to talk with other individuals about the trades and what they have done for him and what they can do for them.
"Marquis has been an excellent role model the for the Carpenters and an inspiration to those that work with and around him as we move into the next generation or tradesman.”
Trades apprenticeship — a career opportunity often overlooked, yet one that can provide high quality training with no cost to the participant — just their time and serious commitment to the skilled craft work.
Mike Matejka is the legislative director of the Great Plains Laborers' District Council.
