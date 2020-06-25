Attorney general: Gathering restrictions regulate Illinoisans’ conduct, not speech

The Republican Party in its lawsuit argued churches and political groups are “entities of similar character” and should thus be treated similarly. The attorney general’s office, in its response, wrote that is “incorrect” because churches, for instance, are not permitted to participate in political activities.

The state added that “at least three” members of the GOP “publicly sought or celebrated” the exemption for religious organizations in the governor’s order.

And Pritzker made the “personal decision” to participate in a protest calling for an end to systemic racism held in Chicago — he did not do so in his official capacity, the office argued.

He has not “prohibited any public demonstrations on the basis of its content,” the office continued, including the Reopen Illinois rallies that included demonstrators holding signs depicting the governor as a Nazi.

According to the court document, the Republican Party, as a nonprofit organization, is allowed to use its offices for official work as long as COVID-19 safety guidelines are followed.

The GOP “completely ignore the devastating toll of a pandemic that has ravaged Illinois and is more likely to reach attendees of their own events if” the state is barred from enforcing Pritzker’s executive order, the attorney general’s office wrote. The party’s “desire to switch from virtual to in-person events does not compare favorably to the risk of further spread of COVID-19 and any subsequent loss of life that could result from” a judge suspending the governor’s order.

