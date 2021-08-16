Avanti's closing dining rooms

BLOOMINGTON — Avanti's Italian Restaurant is closing dining rooms at its Normal an Bloomington locations.
The operator of the restaurants at 3302 E. Empire St. in Bloomington and 407 S. Main St. in Normal said carry out, curbside pick-up, delivery, banquet and catering will remain available.
Additionally, the Normal location "will be closed on Sundays indefinitely."
"We continue to experience staffing shortages and realize this will be an inconvenience to our loyal customers. Our goal is to continue offering the same quality product and services our customers have come to expect," the post said.
