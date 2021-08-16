 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Avanti's closing dining rooms

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Avanti's Italian Restaurant is closing dining rooms at its Normal an Bloomington locations. 

The operator of the restaurants at 3302 E. Empire St. in Bloomington and 407 S. Main St. in Normal said carry out, curbside pick-up, delivery, banquet and catering will remain available.

Additionally, the Normal location "will be closed on Sundays indefinitely." 

"We continue to experience staffing shortages and realize this will be an inconvenience to our loyal customers. Our goal is to continue offering the same quality product and services our customers have come to expect," the post said. 

The Chicago Bears rallied from a 13-0 deficit to defeat the Miami Dolphins in both teams' preseason opener at Soldier Field
0 Comments
0
1
0
3
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News